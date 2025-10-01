Edmonton police say disappearance of 14-year-old Samuel Bird is now a homicide investigation

Edmonton police say the disappearance of 14-year-old Samuel Bird is now considered a homicide after investigators confirmed the teen is presumed dead and his death is criminal in nature.Bird was last seen on June 1 at around 8:30 p.m., captured on surveillance video walking through the grounds of Holy Cross School near 151 St. and 104 Ave. He later went to a nearby friend’s home near 150 St. and 106 Ave., where he was last seen. Police searched that residence in September under a warrant.Detectives believe whoever is responsible may have disposed of Bird’s body within 150 km of Edmonton shortly after his disappearance.“We believe Samuel’s body was disposed of on land, and that steps were taken to conceal the body to avoid detection,” said lead investigator Det. Jared Buhler. “We are appealing to the public, and in particular, landowners, hunters and outdoor enthusiasts who may frequent rural areas to be on the lookout for Samuel’s remains.”.Police have already carried out three undisclosed searches using specialized units and canine teams but are still working to narrow down a target area. More searches could be carried out if investigators identify new leads.Anyone with information is urged to contact Edmonton police or Crime Stoppers..Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.