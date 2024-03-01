Edmonton police searching for man who left hate-filled note at home of Muslim

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has issued a public appeal for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a hate-motivated incident in the Meadows neighbourhood.According to the EPS, the incident occurred around 4:20 a.m. Thursday when an unidentified male approached a residence and left a threatening note, including anti-Muslim comments, on the front doorstep. The Hate Crimes Unit of the EPS has been engaged in the investigation due to the nature of the comments.The individual is described as wearing dark coloured shoes with white laces, light colored pants and a reflective jacket at the time of the incident.In light of the incident, the EPS has emphasized the seriousness with which they approach hate-motivated incidents and crimes. Not only do these events harm the immediate victim, but they also have a ripple effect, impacting entire communities with vicarious trauma."Hate-motivated incidents and crimes are taken very seriously by the Edmonton Police Service. They have a profound impact on our communities and we are committed to ensuring those responsible are brought to justice," said an EPS press release.Members of the public who may have information regarding the identity of the suspect are urged to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.The EPS also encourages individuals to report hate-motivated incidents online and stresses the importance of differentiating between hate-motivated incidents and hate-motivated crimes. While incidents can be reported online, crimes should be reported to the police either by dialing 9-1-1 in emergencies or by calling 780-423-4567 for non-emergency situations.For further information on how to distinguish between these two categories and for more updates on the investigation, individuals are directed to visit the EPS website.