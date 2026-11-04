Edmonton police seek $183 million in capital funding to fight crime and improve public safety

The Edmonton Police Service is asking city council for nearly $183 million in capital funding over the next four years as it looks to tackle crime, increase police visibility and respond to growing public safety concerns.The Edmonton Police Commission submitted its proposed 2027-2030 operating and capital budgets Wednesday, outlining plans to strengthen frontline policing, improve investigations and address increasing demands on officers in Alberta's capital.The proposal comes as Edmonton continues to grow, putting additional pressure on police resources, facilities and equipment.Edmonton Police Commission Chair Ben Henderson said residents have made it clear they want police to focus on reducing crime and making neighbourhoods safer.“The Commission has heard loud and clear that Edmontonians are looking to the police service to reduce crime and work toward a safer and more secure city for everyone,” Henderson said.“The Commission fully supports the 2027-2030 police budget and its strategic investments to improve public safety.”Henderson said sustainable funding is necessary to maintain staffing levels and move toward a more visible, proactive policing model.EPS Chief Warren Driechel said residents are increasingly concerned about crime, open drug use and repeat thefts affecting their communities.“This all comes down to keeping Edmontonians safe at a time when demands on the service are growing,” Driechel said.“Parents want their kids to be able to play in their communities, students don’t want to have to deal with open air drug use every day on their commute, and business owners shouldn’t have to report theft after theft as they try to make a living.”.Driechel said police have seen positive results from their crime management strategies and want to direct resources toward initiatives that will have the greatest impact.“We are seeing effective results in our approach to crime management, so this budget focuses resources where they will continue to have the greatest impact on community safety, service delivery, and public trust,” he said.The EPS currently operates on a $628 million annual budget, which forms part of the city's overall spending plan.Under Edmonton's police funding formula, the service expects to receive approximately $55.8 million in additional funding over the next four years.Of that amount, $33.11 million would cover inflation-related operating costs, while $21.87 million would support growth in priority policing areas.Another $820,000 would cover operating expenses associated with capital projects.Police said a substantial portion of the proposed 2027 operating budget increase would also cover salary settlements previously approved by city council. Those costs are separate from increases provided through the police funding formula.Before requesting additional funding, the EPS conducted an internal review of its existing spending and redirected $18.07 million from its 2026 resources toward priority services.The department said it will continue searching for efficiencies throughout the four-year budget period.Among the initiatives identified in the proposal are enhanced crime management, additional support for the Integrated Stabilization Centre and improved follow-up services for crime victims and complainants.Police also want to expand digital reporting and investigative tools to improve efficiency and service delivery.The capital budget request totals $182.97 million and would support the maintenance and replacement of police buildings, information technology systems, communications equipment and vehicles..However, approximately $61.66 million, representing about one-third of the proposed capital spending, remains without identified funding.The EPS said maintaining its infrastructure is essential to keeping officers equipped and ensuring the department can respond effectively to emergencies and complex investigations.The proposed budget also identifies transit safety, population growth and increasing investigative demands as major pressures facing the service.Police officials said the spending priorities reflect feedback collected through public engagement, which identified community safety as one of Edmontonians' leading concerns.The four-year plan is intended to support the EPS's broader strategy of focused policing and safer communities, including increasing police visibility and strengthening relationships with residents.City council will review the proposed operating and capital budgets during upcoming budget deliberations before determining how much funding the police service will receive.