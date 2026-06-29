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Edmonton police seek additional potential victims after volleyball coach pleads guilty to child exploitation material charge

Edmonton police are asking anyone who may have had contact with a former youth volleyball coach and referee to come forward after new information emerged during an ongoing child exploitation investigation.
Edmonton police are asking anyone who may have had contact with a former youth volleyball coach and referee to come forward after new information emerged during an ongoing child exploitation investigation.Courtesy of the Edmonton Police Service.
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