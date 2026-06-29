Edmonton police seek additional potential victims after volleyball coach pleads guilty to child exploitation material charge

CALGARY — Edmonton police are asking anyone who may have had contact with a former youth volleyball coach and referee to come forward after new information emerged during an ongoing child exploitation investigation.The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says investigators believe there may be additional complainants connected to 33-year-old Steven Cabral, who previously coached and refereed youth volleyball teams in Edmonton involving players between the ages of 12 and 17.Cabral was arrested on May 23, 2025, and charged with transmitting child sexual abuse and exploitation material, possessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material, and accessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material.According to police, Cabral pleaded guilty on June 15, 2026, to one count of possessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 2026.He remains out of custody under several court-imposed conditions, including a prohibition on contacting anyone aged 16 and under.Police said the investigation continued following Cabral's release and uncovered information suggesting additional individuals may have been victimized.“Following the court’s decision to release the accused after charges were initially laid, police continued their investigation and learned about new information that suggests that there may be additional complainants,” said Sgt. Maciej Rocki of the EPS Northwest Patrol unit.“We know that conversations with children are hard for family and friends to have when these matters arise, but we want to ensure that we are able to provide support and a safe environment for anyone who may have information to come forward and speak with police.”Investigators are encouraging anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Cabral, or who has information about potential breaches of his release conditions, to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or by dialing #377 from a mobile phone.Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.