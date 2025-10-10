Edmonton police seek additional victims in Jasper Place sexual assault

Edmonton police are looking for more potential victims after a sexual assault at the Jasper Place Transit Centre last month.The incident occurred around 7:49 a.m. on Sept. 29, when a 40-year-old man reportedly approached a woman asking to shake his hand and give him a hug. When she refused, he continued attempting to touch her. An adult female bystander intervened, prompting the man to shout at her. He then approached a female youth and tried to force a kiss before the bystander stepped in again..Transit Peace Officers detained the man until police arrived. Fabien Sandypoint, 40, has been charged with assault, sexual assault, and obstruction and remains in custody.Investigators believe Sandypoint may have targeted additional individuals between 7:30 a.m. and 9:07 a.m. near 156 St. and Stony Plain Rd., including several females and a male with a child. Police are urging anyone with information to contact them at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.