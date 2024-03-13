Edmonton police seek culprits in vicious LRT beating

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying suspects involved in a brutal assault that transpired in late February, leaving a 64-year-old man hospitalized with serious injuries.The incident unfolded on Saturday, February 24, 2024, around 5:30 a.m., at the ground-level Churchill LRT platform, where the victim was awaiting a train. According to EPS reports, the victim was approached by a male suspect, initiating a brief verbal exchange before the situation escalated into a violent assault. The initial attacker knocked the victim to the ground, where five additional suspects reportedly joined in the assault, eventually robbing the man before fleeing the scene. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded swiftly, transporting the victim to the hospital with severe but non-life-threatening injuries.EPS investigators are now seeking the public's assistance in identifying the individuals responsible for this heinous act.The suspects involved are described as follows:Suspect #1: An indigenous male aged between 20 to 25 years old, approximately 6 ft., with a slim build. He was noted to have black hair with a light moustache, wearing a white with black 'Playboy' hat, black jacket, black jeans, red and black running shoes and carrying a black/brown backpack. Notably, he was armed with a canister of pepper spray.Suspect #2: A male, estimated to be around 30 years old, standing between 5-ft. 7-ins, to 5-ft. 9-ins., inches tall with a slim build. He had dyed hair with blond streaks, wearing a black jacket, ripped blue jeans, and black shoes, while carrying an over-the-shoulder bag.Suspect #3: A male aged between 30 to 40 years old, standing at 5-ft. 7-ins, to 5-ft. 9-ins., with a slim build. He had dyed hair, wearing a black face mask, a black hat adorned with a cannabis leaf, a black and orange scarf, a black jacket with a 'Jordan' logo, dark blue jeans, dark grey shoes, and carrying a grey backpack. Additionally, he was riding a light grey colored bicycle.Suspect #4: Described as having a medium build and height, wearing a black hat, white puffy jacket with a maroon/purple scarf, black pants, white running shoes without laces, and carrying a black backpack.Suspect #5: A female aged between 25 to 30 years old, with a medium height and build, sporting shoulder-length straight brown hair. She was wearing a brown sweater, teal baggy pants, white running shoes, and carrying a black and white blanket or piece of clothing.EPS has already identified a male suspect involved in the incident. Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Travis Damian Houle, 35, who is facing charges of aggravated assault, robbery and failure to comply with a probation order.Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Houle or any of the suspects is urged to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.