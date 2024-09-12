Edmonton police seize 66 kg of drugs in massive interprovincial trafficking bust

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has seized over 66 kg of illicit drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin, in a large-scale drug trafficking investigation. The operation, which spanned several months, targeted an interprovincial network smuggling drugs into Alberta for distribution across Edmonton, including the city’s inner-city areas.The investigation, led by the Edmonton Drug and Gang Enforcement Section (EDGE), began in December 2023 and focused on three male suspects involved in transporting and distributing drugs between provinces. The drugs were stored in a high-rise apartment in central Edmonton.On May 9, 2024, EPS executed search warrants at three residences and four vehicles, uncovering a significant haul of drugs and weapons. The search led to the seizure of:55.7 kg of methamphetamine, valued at approximately $250,6508.7 kg of cocaine, worth approximately $696,0002.5 kg of fentanyl, valued at $300,00083.5 grams of heroin, estimated at $28,40020 kg of buffing agent used to cut drugsFive handguns, including three loaded firearms, two with defaced serial numbers and others reported stolen from Saskatchewan, Alberta, and the U.S.Four vehicles with hidden compartmentsApproximately $20,000 in cash.“This investigation is believed to be one of the largest, if not the largest, seizure of controlled substances in EPS history,” says Staff Sergeant David Paton, with the Edmonton Drug and Gang Enforcement (EDGE) Section. “Intercepting this huge volume of extremely harmful street drugs before they wreak havoc in our city is a rewarding outcome for our investigators, who have worked tirelessly for months on this operation.”Jesse Koble, 29, is facing 27 charges, Mitchell Steeg, 31, is charged with nine offences, and Steven Santillana, 34 is charged with two offences, for a total of 38 drug and firearms-related criminal charges..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.