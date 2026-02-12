Edmonton police seize massive fentanyl and firearms stash, two charged

Edmonton police have uncovered a major drug and firearms cache worth more than $1 million, including over five kilograms of fentanyl, following a 2025 investigation into a short-term rental property.EPS officers began probing the property in June 2025 after receiving tips about suspected drugs and firearms. A search warrant led to the seizure of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and drug trafficking supplies, along with 12 prohibited handguns, a prohibited assault rifle, and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition. The firearms and ammo alone were estimated to have a street value exceeding $100,000.The investigation, later taken over by EPS’ Firearms Investigations Unit (FIU), expanded to two additional addresses in December 2025. Police seized roughly $500,000 worth of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine, plus approximately $70,000 in Canadian currency.Two people have been charged in connection with the operation. Richard O’Connor-Larmond, 31, faces 14 charges, including nine counts of possession of controlled substances for the purposes of trafficking, producing a controlled substance, possession of firearms for trafficking, possession of a prohibited firearm, and two breaches of firearms prohibitions. Manal Fawaz, 31, faces two charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking.