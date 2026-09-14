Edmonton police shoot armed suspect dead after woman and infant shot in home

CALGARY — A 36-year-old man is dead after three Edmonton police officers opened fire during a reported shooting at a west Edmonton home that left two women and an infant injured.Edmonton Police Service officers responded to a residence near Donsdale Drive and 45 Avenue at approximately 9:59 a.m. on Sunday following reports that an armed man had entered the home and shot a woman and an infant.Police said officers encountered witnesses and the injured victims upon arrival before establishing containment around the residence.During the standoff, the suspect allegedly opened the front door while carrying a firearm. Officers issued verbal commands, but police said the man did not comply.Three officers then discharged their firearms.Members of the EPS Tactical and Canine units later arrived and took the man into custody. The Tactical Emergency Medical Support team attempted life-saving measures, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.Paramedics treated two adult women and an infant before transporting them to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.No police officers were injured.EPS notified the CEO of the Police Review Commission under Section 43.2 of Alberta’s Police Act. The commission directed the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) to investigate the officers’ use of force.