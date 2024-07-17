Edmonton police shoot man waving replica gun

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning, resulting in a man being hospitalized in critical condition.At approximately 12 a.m. officers from the Southeast Branch of the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) responded to a weapons complaint near 82 Ave. and 93 St. According to reports, a male suspect was seen waving a gun in the air and had pointed it at a civilian.Upon arriving at the scene, officers observed the suspect pointing what appeared to be a firearm at a transit bus. A confrontation ensued, leading an officer to discharge their firearm, striking the suspect.Police immediately took the suspect into custody and administered first aid. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) treated and transported the man to the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition. No other civilians or EPS officers were injured during the incident.A replica handgun was recovered at the scene.A 46.1 notification has been sent to the Alberta Director of Law Enforcement, who has directed ASIRT to investigate the circumstances surrounding the officer-involved shooting.