Edmonton police warn public after harassment incidents at the University of Alberta campus

Edmonton police are warning the public after a man accused of repeatedly harassing women on a major university campus was charged and ordered to stay away from the area.The Edmonton Police Service issued a public notice identifying 33-year-old Muhammad Ahmed following what officers describe as a pattern of troubling behaviour at the University of Alberta.Police say Ahmed attended the campus twice in March, where he allegedly engaged in unwanted interactions with female students that escalated into harassment and, at times, aggressive or threatening conduct.Investigators say Ahmed is known to police and has a history of similar incidents in Edmonton and other Canadian cities.He has since been arrested and charged with mischief, formally known as unlawful interference with enjoyment of property, along with two counts of failing to comply with court-ordered conditions.Ahmed has now been released under a court order that includes a ban prohibiting him from attending the University of Alberta campus.Police are urging the public to remain vigilant and take precautions if approached in a concerning manner.“If someone is engaging you in a threatening, aggressive or hostile way, tell them clearly to leave you alone and move to a well-lit, populated area before calling for help,” said Acting Staff Sgt. Brian McGuigan of the EPS sexual assault section.Authorities are asking anyone who sees Ahmed on campus or experiences a hostile interaction with him elsewhere to contact police immediately.