Edmonton police warn public after man allegedly harasses women on dating sites

Edmonton police have issued warrants for a 36-year-old man accused of harassing and threatening women he meets on online dating and escort sites.Matthew Edward Williams, who also uses the name Matthew Galpin, allegedly began harassing a woman in 2022 after meeting her on Tinder. When she blocked his number, police say he continued contacting her through multiple other numbers. The harassment resumed in 2025 on LeoList, where he reportedly arranged a date under a fake name and photo. When the woman refused to continue the meeting, he allegedly made threats against her.On November 14, 2025, EPS obtained warrants for Williams for uttering threats to cause bodily harm and criminal harassment. Police note that Williams is already subject to two release orders in previous investigations for uttering threats and assault in Calgary and British Columbia..EPS warned the public that Williams appears to be targeting women on dating apps and women advertising as sex workers on escort sites. Investigators said he is known to use fake identities and photos.Police believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information about Williams or his whereabouts to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Tips can also be submitted anonymously.