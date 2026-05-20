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Edmonton police warn violent sex offender Ryan White returning to city after release

The Edmonton Police Service is warning the public that convicted violent sexual offender Ryan White is returning to Edmonton following his release from custody, with police saying they believe he poses a significant risk of reoffending against women in the community.
The Edmonton Police Service is warning the public that convicted violent sexual offender Ryan White is returning to Edmonton following his release from custody, with police saying they believe he poses a significant risk of reoffending against women in the community.Courtesy of the Edmonton Police Service
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Edmonton Police Service
Edmonton Police
Convicted Violent Sexual Offender
Sexual Offenders
Ryan White
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