Edmonton police warn violent sex offender Ryan White returning to city after release

CALGARY — The Edmonton Police Service is warning the public that convicted violent sexual offender Ryan White is returning to Edmonton following his release from custody, with police saying they believe he poses a significant risk of reoffending against women in the community.In a public safety warning issued Tuesday, police said White, 44, has a history of violent sexual offences that resulted in physical harm to victims and that officers have “reasonable grounds to believe” he will commit another sexual offence while living in the community.According to police, White primarily targeted adult women, particularly vulnerable women and sex workers. Authorities also said he previously physically assaulted both a toddler and an older woman.White will now live in Edmonton under strict court-ordered conditions and will be monitored by the Behavioural Assessment Unit of the Edmonton Police Service.Among the conditions imposed on White are requirements that he live only at a residence approved by his supervisor and receive written permission before changing addresses. He is also subject to a nightly curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. unless otherwise approved in writing.Police said White is prohibited from travelling outside Edmonton without permission and is barred from contacting or attending areas known for prostitution activity.He is also banned from consuming alcohol, illegal drugs, non-prescribed medications or other intoxicating substances, excluding cannabis. In addition, White must notify his supervisor before entering any intimate or personal relationship with a woman and disclose his criminal history to her.The Edmonton Police Service said the warning was issued after “careful deliberation” balancing public safety concerns with privacy considerations.Police emphasized the public notification is intended to help residents take precautionary measures and is not meant to encourage vigilante action.White is described as standing 193 cm (6-foot-3) tall with a large build weighing approximately 102 kilograms (280 pounds). He has brown hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information regarding White’s conduct or possible breaches of his release conditions is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.