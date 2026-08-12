Edmonton police warn violent sexual offender Jamie Meads poses significant risk

CALGARY — Edmonton police are warning the public that a convicted violent sexual offender with an extensive history of intimate partner violence will be living in the city following his release.The Edmonton Police Service said Jamie Edward Meads, 38, is considered a significant risk of harm to the community, particularly people vulnerable to intimate partner violence and organizations that support them.Meads was convicted in June 2025 of assault causing bodily harm, assault by choking, suffocating or strangling, aggravated assault, forcible confinement, intimidation and uttering threats.Police said the offences arose from a prolonged pattern of violence against an intimate partner over several weeks.According to EPS, Meads has a roughly 20-year history of intimate partner violence, including sexual offences. Police said eight known victims have been identified during that period.EPS issued the public warning so residents, organizations serving vulnerable people and those supporting victims of intimate partner violence can take appropriate precautions..Police said Meads will be subject to court-imposed conditions intended to manage his risk after he is released. He will be supervised by a member of the EPS Behavioural Assessment Unit.Meads is prohibited from entering a sexual or intimate relationship, marriage, common-law relationship or cohabitation arrangement without written approval from his supervisor or designate.Before receiving approval, the other person’s identity must be disclosed to his supervisor and that person must be informed about his history of serious domestic violence.Meads is also prohibited from having direct or indirect contact with the victims of his offences.He must live at a residence approved by the Alberta Court of Justice or his supervisor and cannot change his address without written approval.Anyone with information about Meads’ conduct in the community is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.EPS said it issued the warning after carefully considering the circumstances, including Meads’ privacy, and concluded that informing the public was necessary in the interests of community safety.