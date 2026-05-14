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Edmonton Public Schools considers ending second-language requirement amid rise in English language learners

Edmonton Public School Board (EPSB) is rethinking its second language requirement for students in grades four to nine, saying its decision is influenced by the increased number of English language learners over the past 20 years since the policy was first introduced.
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Edmonton Public School Board (EPSB)
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Superintendent Ron Thompson
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edmonton public schools considering scrapping second language
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