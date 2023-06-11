A recently-published academic paper by Edmonton radiologist Dr. William Makis says repeated COVID-19 vaccinations may make recipients more likely to fall ill.
Makis collaborated with three other researchers to produce the study entitled “IgG4 Antibodies Induced by Repeated Vaccination May Generate Immune Tolerance to the SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein."
The article was published in Volume 11 Issue 5 of the journal Vaccines, dedicated to the theme, “SARS-CoV-2: Immune Tolerance and Autoimmune Diseases after COVID-19 Vaccination and Its Related Adverse Events”.
The paper says those who received two or more injections of COVID-19 vaccines have “abnormally high levels of IgG4”, which is an “unusual” type of antibody.
“IgG4 levels could have a protecting role by preventing immune over-activation…However, emerging evidence suggests that…with the mRNA vaccines…it constitutes an immune tolerance mechanism to the spike protein that could promote unopposed SARS-CoV2 infection and replication by suppressing natural antiviral responses. Increased IgG4 synthesis due to repeated mRNA vaccination with high antigen concentrations may also cause autoimmune diseases, and promote cancer growth and autoimmune myocarditis in susceptible individuals,” the paper read.
The authors cite data from the UK that said from April to mid-November 2021, deaths were lower among those who had received two doses than those who did not. However, from the latter half of November 2021 to the end of 2022, the opposite was true.
The paper summarized a recent analysis in the Asian Pacific Journal of Health Sciences to state, “All-cause mortality during the first nine months of 2022 increased more in countries with higher 2021 vaccination uptake, according to analyses of 31 countries estimated by population size; a one percentage point increase in 2021 vaccination uptake was associated with a monthly mortality increase in 2022 of 0.105%.”
The authors said IgG4 antibodies show up when there is “excessive antigen concentration” and “repeated vaccination” and the same phenomenon has been observed in HIV, Malaria, and Pertussis vaccines. Too many IgG4 antibodies can undermine T-cell immunity.
“T cells are an essential part of the immune system that detects and removes infections and other foreign objects. Yet, these T cells may become desensitized and lose their capacity to react to repeated exposures when they are exposed to large concentrations of antigens, such as during repeated vaccination. Immune tolerance is a condition that can also result in the persistence of infections or the emergence of autoimmune diseases,” the paper explained.
“T cells can undergo a process known as ‘terminal differentiation’ when vaccines are given in high concentrations, at which point they become highly specialized, losing the capacity to divide and proliferate. The immune system becomes exhausted as a result and is unable to mount a successful defence against subsequent illnesses.”
The result, the authors suggest is that “newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases or people who have already contracted the virus again may have a more severe case of the illness. This concept was proposed after seeing tolerance of both the humoral and cellular immune responses to prolonged booster immunization doses.”
The problem of increased IgG4 was not found in non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccines such as AstraZeneca, and did not seem to occur with vaccinated people who had been infected with COVID-19 prior to vaccination. Excess IgG4 doesn’t affect everyone the same, however.
“Individuals with genetic susceptibility, immune deficiencies, and co-morbidities are probably the most likely to be affected. However, this gives rise to a disturbing paradox. — if people who are the most affected by the COVID-19 disease (the elderly, diabetics, hypertensive, and immunocompromised people like those with HIV) are also more susceptible to suffering the negative effects of repeated mRNA vaccination, is it then justified to booster them?”
Finding the ideal amount of vaccination was important, the paper said, to “balance the advantages of immunological protection and the potential disadvantages of immune exhaustion.”
The article says that 13.38 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and that 72.3% of the global population has received one.
Co-authors of the paper included Vladmir Uversky of the University of South Florida; Elrashdy Redwan of the Biological Science Department in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; and Alberta Rubio-Casillas at the University of Guadalajara in Jalisco, Mexico.
Poison tends to do that sort of thing, especially the kind that never leaves your body. One is too many.
What took so long?
Those people who paid attention knew in 2020 that the COVID-19 vaccines suppressed the innate immune system to activate their payload. We also knew from the Salk Institute (December 2020) that the spike protein damaged the endothelium, potentially leading to strokes and heart attacks. Very, very few Canadian medical professionals were willing to stand up and ask how the h*ll injecting people with a spike protein would be therapeutic.
Granted, we didn't know the vaccine effects on IgG4 antibodies until recently.
Furthermore, very, very few medical professionals dared to question how the h*ll a shot in the arm could protect against a respiratory infection. Real doctors and scientists knew that the respiratory immune system works semi-autonomously from the general innate immune system AND NOBODY KNOWS HOW THE TWO INTERACT (and for smart people....this discovery represents a Nobel prize).
There is so much more I could say here, but I think that any medical professional or political figure who told the public that the COVID-19 shots were safe and effective should be stripped of their assets and jailed.
This has been well known since spring of 2021. Actually before the specific jab-poisons were forced this was well established via a simple understanding of how the body naturally combats influenzas and coronaviruses. The jab-poison, from the outset, was known to be an option that will hurt you far more than it helped. And when faced with something like the CCP virus that was not at all deadly by any reasonable measure, the jab-poisons were more an MLA/MP forced Russian roulette than an attempt at doing anything meaningful to protect yourself.
Those of us who have eyes to see and ears to hear knew this was the case two years ago. Time to push back hard on all who endorsed and coerced this deadly vaxx. They did it for money. What they did was illegal and they knew it. Dr. David Martin is exposing them all.
Lee Harding is again showing us the way to true journalism - unafraid of the truth no matter how many federal politicians it upsets. Well done. Let's hope he will be able to keep printing this stuff after the full censorship of the media comes in....
[thumbup]
