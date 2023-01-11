Edmontonians spend the least amount of time stuck in traffic, according to the Inrix 2022 Global Traffic Scorecard.
“It is great to see civic and commercial life returning to normal, but unfortunately we’re seeing congestion inching closer to, if not exceeding, pre-pandemic levels,” said Inrix transportation analyst and scorecard author Bob Pishue in a Tuesday press release.
“We must manage congestion while improving mobility and accessibility in cities to avoid it hurting economic recovery and impacting the quality of life of commuters and residents.”
The scorecard said Edmonton drivers lost seven hours sitting in traffic on 2022, up 3% from 2021 but down 35% from 2019. It said Edmonton was the 166th best city in the world for traffic.
The second best city for drivers in Canada was Calgary (20 hours). This was followed by Winnipeg (48 hours), Vancouver (59 hours), and Montreal (72 hours).
Toronto was the worst city in Canada for drivers (118 hours). It happened to be the seventh worst city in the world for congestion.
The scorecard said the best city in the world for commuters was Abu Dhabi (12 hours). While Abu Dhabi has longer waits than other cities, it said it is making progress in managing congestion.
Subsequent to Abu Dhabi was Dubai (22 hours). This was followed by Williamsport, PA (-13 hours), Utica, NY (-5 hours), and Abilene (-5 hours).
The scorecard said the worst city for drivers was London (156 hours). This was up from 5% from 2021 and 5% from 2019.
The second worst city for traffic was Chicago (155 hours). After Chicago were Paris (138 hours), Boston (134 hours), and New York City (117 hours).
The scorecard determined these rankings through congestion and mobility trends in more than 1,000 cities across 50 countries.
This scorecard comes after the Alberta government revved up its Alberta Is Calling campaign in September to attract talented professionals from Toronto and Vancouver to the province.
The Alberta Is Calling campaign aims to entice workers to move to the province by highlighting the many lifestyle, career and affordability advantages it has to offer. Some of these benefits include higher wages, shorter commutes, job opportunities, and home ownership at a fraction of the cost.
The campaign first launched in August in the Greater Toronto Area and the Lower Mainland with billboards, social media posts, and radio ads.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
