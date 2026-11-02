Edmonton roofing company fined $200,000 after worker falls to death at construction site

An Edmonton roofing contractor has been fined $200,000 after a worker fell through a roof and died at a construction site nearly three years ago.Albatross Roofing Ltd. pleaded guilty on October 28 in Edmonton Court of Justice to one charge under Alberta's Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Act for failing to ensure the health and safety of an employee.The conviction stems from a fatal workplace accident on December 11, 2023, when a worker fell through a roof at an Edmonton construction site.The worker died as a result of the fall.According to the Alberta government, the company was fined $200,000, including the victim fine surcharge, and ordered to undergo two years of enhanced regulatory supervision.All remaining charges against the company were withdrawn following the guilty plea.The enhanced supervision order requires Albatross Roofing to complete specific measures aimed at improving its workplace health and safety practices.Such orders can require convicted employers to strengthen internal safety systems, improve workplace procedures and demonstrate a better understanding of occupational health and safety requirements.The province said the additional oversight is intended to improve compliance with workplace safety legislation and reduce the risk of future incidents.Alberta's OHS laws establish minimum workplace health and safety standards and require employers to take reasonable steps to protect workers from injury or death.The legislation also provides employees with rights and protections designed to ensure safe working conditions.Employers can face prosecution when violations of workplace safety requirements contribute to serious injuries or fatalities.The company and the Crown have 30 days to appeal the conviction or sentence.The Alberta government said court documents relating to the case are available through Edmonton Court of Justice.The province did not release the identity of the worker who died or provide further details about the circumstances surrounding the fall.