Edmonton senior killed by her own vehicle

A 65-year-old woman is dead following what police describe as a non-criminal collision at a residence in west Edmonton on Sunday afternoon.According to the Edmonton Police Service, officers were called at approximately 2:30 p.m. on May 10 to a home near 142 St. and 92A Ave. after reports a woman had been struck by her own vehicle.Police said the woman had stepped out of the driver’s side of the vehicle when it rolled backward and struck her.Good Samaritans rushed to help and attempted lifesaving measures before emergency crews arrived, but the woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene.No other injuries were reported.“Our condolences are extended to the family and friends who have been impacted by this tragic loss,” said Staff Sgt. Mike Wasylyshen of the Edmonton Police Service Major Collisions Investigation Section.“Our heartfelt thanks also go out to those who stopped to assist during this accident.”Investigators believe the incident was non-criminal in nature and no charges have been laid.The Edmonton Police Service Major Collisions Investigation Section continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.