Edmonton’s Future President Haruun Ali said there should be public grocery stores arms length from the government selling food at lower prices.
“My rationale here is that folks are struggling to eat as mega corporations like Loblaws price folks out from buying fresh fruits,” said Ali in a Wednesday tweet.
“That is fundamentally wrong and I think government has a role to step up and secure food for all Canadians.”
Excluding food and energy, prices rose 5.4% on a yearly basis in November, following a 5.3% gain in October. Slower price growth for gas and furniture was offset by higher costs for mortgage interest and rent.
Food prices went up by 11.4% in November, compared to this time last year. Food inflation remained broad-based, with grocery prices rising at a faster rate than every other item every month for the past year.
Ali posted the photo of the back of pro-Alberta Sovereignty Act (ASA) supporters on December 4 and claimed they were supporting Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley and denouncing the bill.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
What an imbecile! I don't buy from these stores - then why should I pay for something like this? An idea completely out of an empty-headed. Most likely a non contributor!! Always these imbeciles are looking at your money as their own!
