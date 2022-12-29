Haruun Ali

Edmonton’s Future President Haruun Ali said there should be public grocery stores arms length from the government selling food at lower prices. 

“My rationale here is that folks are struggling to eat as mega corporations like Loblaws price folks out from buying fresh fruits,” said Ali in a Wednesday tweet. 

Barron Not Barron
Barron Not Barron

What an imbecile! I don't buy from these stores - then why should I pay for something like this? An idea completely out of an empty-headed. Most likely a non contributor!! Always these imbeciles are looking at your money as their own!

