Edmonton tattoo artist charged with sexual assault involving clients; more victims feared

An Edmonton tattoo artist is facing multiple sexual assault charges after police say several female clients reported being inappropriately touched during tattoo appointments spanning several years.The Edmonton Police Service announced that 40-year-old Iskotew Gladu was arrested on Saturday, and charged with five counts of sexual assault following an investigation into complaints involving his work as a tattoo artist.Police say most of the alleged incidents occurred in 2025, though at least one dates back to 2021. Investigators allege that while providing tattoo services to female clients, Gladu inappropriately touched them on multiple occasions.Gladu has been released from custody with strict conditions, including a prohibition on contacting the complainants and a ban on possessing any weapons. He is also barred from providing tattoo services to clients alone if he continues working in the industry..Investigators say Gladu previously worked at tattoo businesses in both north and central Edmonton, including locations near 118 Ave. and St. Albert Tr. and inside Kingsway Mall.Police are now urging additional potential victims to come forward, saying there may be more complainants connected to the case.The EPS says support services are available for anyone affected by sexual violence and encourages individuals to seek assistance through local support organizations or police resources.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.