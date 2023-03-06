Fringe Theatre has blocked Canadian comedian Ben Bankas from doing his show because it said his jokes are offensive.
“Wokeness strikes again,” said Bankas in a tweet.
“Contract was signed January 18th but they are only cancelling March 3rd.”
Wokeness strikes again. My show in Edmonton has been cancelled even though we had almost sold out their venue. Contract was signed January 18th but they are only cancelling March 3rd. Tickets still available https://t.co/r2zuYCtE5N @jordanbpeterson @GadSaad pic.twitter.com/JLSKXBnr51— Ben Bankas (@BenBankas) March 3, 2023
Bankas did a voiceover in 2021 of Canadian chief medical officer of health Dr. Theresa Tam congratulating the class of 2021 of graduating.
"May you be brainwashed to think like a neo-communist and put the wishes of the few above the wishes of the many," he said.
"I'm coming to you from the sacred lands of the Taliban tribe."
Bankas did a voiceover in 2021 of Ontario Premier Doug Ford enacting a "circus breaker" lockdown to stop the Omicron variant.
"Jews are still allowed for now," he said.
"But we're looking into that."
Fringe Theatre artistic director Murray Utas said it has come to the organization’s attention “your material may night align with our Safer Spaces policy.”
“As such, and in accordance with section 7.c.ii of the rental agreement, we will be cancelling the rental for the Backstage Theatre on April 7, 2023 effective immediately and will issue a full refund,” said Utas.
“You can expect the refund via e-transfer today.”
Concordia University marketing professor Gad Saad said Canada will “only allow comedy that marginalizes white heterosexual men.”
“All other forms of comedy are haram!”
We will only allow comedy that marginalizes white heterosexual men. All other forms of comedy are haram! https://t.co/lopBsg2RNf— Gad Saad (@GadSaad) March 3, 2023
Prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson said Fringe Theatre is cloaking its censorship in moral virtue.
“@edmontonfringe all artists have, you fools, is artistic freedom,” said Peterson.
Pathetic woke authoritarian censors strike again cloaking their destructive censorship in the guise of moral virtue @edmontonfringe all artists have, you fools, is artistic freedom https://t.co/G4rxVB6uSe— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) March 4, 2023
Paradise Theatre scrapped a show Bankas was going to be holding at the venue in August because his remarks could offend people.
“So this happened lol,” he said.
“Show is still happening at the Royal Comedy Theatre across the street.”
Utas could not be reached for comment in time for publication.
(3) comments
Beyond stupid. If one does not appreciate his style, they do not have to attend. Live and let live! WOKE BS!!!
While I do not find your material to my taste, Mr. Bankas, I absolutely defend your right to say it. People who want to hear you can buy tickets and apparently have done so. Sometimes hearing a different opinion said out loud makes people rethink. You are in good company, George Carlin and other comedians were also ostracized for saying what they think.
Spunds like the leftist Edmonton mayor got involved...wake up people...
