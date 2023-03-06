Ben Bankas

Ben Bankas 

 Courtesy CBC

Fringe Theatre has blocked Canadian comedian Ben Bankas from doing his show because it said his jokes are offensive. 

“Wokeness strikes again,” said Bankas in a tweet.  

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Big104
Big104

Beyond stupid. If one does not appreciate his style, they do not have to attend. Live and let live! WOKE BS!!!

LOL (Little Old Lady)
LOL (Little Old Lady)

While I do not find your material to my taste, Mr. Bankas, I absolutely defend your right to say it. People who want to hear you can buy tickets and apparently have done so. Sometimes hearing a different opinion said out loud makes people rethink. You are in good company, George Carlin and other comedians were also ostracized for saying what they think.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Spunds like the leftist Edmonton mayor got involved...wake up people...

