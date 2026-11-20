CALGARY — Discover Airlines plans to fly non-stop between Edmonton and Frankfurt under an agreement between Travel Alberta and Lufthansa Group. The route would give Edmonton travellers direct access to the German hub and give German tourists a second Alberta destination alongside Calgary.“Germany is an important tourism market for Alberta,” said Tourism and Sport Minister Andrew Boitchenko. .Snowbirds to perform final flight in CT-114 jets at upcoming Grey Cup in Calgary.“This partnership will strengthen our air connections, make it easier for German travellers to visit our province, and help grow visitor spending while supporting Alberta businesses, communities and jobs.”German travellers made 94,000 visits to Alberta in 2025 and spent $141 million, up 12% from the previous year, according to the province.Travel Alberta and Discover Airlines will promote Alberta destinations and culinary experiences in Germany to build demand for the flights.The agreement follows Boitchenko’s trip to Frankfurt, where he met with representatives of Lufthansa Group and its subsidiary Discover Airlines.The announcement did not include a start date or schedule for the Edmonton flights.