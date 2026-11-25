Edmonton will host the 2028 Grey Cup at Commonwealth Stadium, with the Alberta government committing a record $5 million to support the Canadian Football League (CFL) championship and accompanying festival.The November 5, 2028, championship game is expected to generate more than $116 million in economic activity, attracting football fans from across Canada and providing a significant boost to local businesses.The announcement Wednesday marks the return of the Grey Cup to Alberta’s capital for the first time in a decade.“The Grey Cup brings Canadians from coast-to-coast together and we are proud to welcome it back to the City of Champions,” said Tourism and Sport Minister Andrew Boitchenko.The provincial funding represents a $1-million increase over the $4 million the Alberta government provided Calgary to host the 113th Grey Cup and festival in 2026.Edmonton Mayor Andrew Knack said the championship would cap a landmark year for the city, which will also host the World Cup of Hockey semifinals and final in February 2028 and celebrate Commonwealth Stadium’s 50th anniversary in July.“Hosting the 115th Grey Cup anchors a truly monumental year for Edmonton in 2028,” said Knack.“Building on the massive civic pride of our recent Grey Cup victory, our city will take centre stage again as the ultimate destination for sports fans.”Edmonton last hosted the Grey Cup in 2018, when Commonwealth Stadium sold out with 55,819 tickets sold..Approximately 500,000 people participated in the championship game, festival and associated events, generating an estimated $80 million for the local economy.The projected $116 million in economic activity for the 2028 event represents a 45% increase over the 2018 championship.CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston praised the Edmonton Elks’ successful bid to bring the championship back to the Alberta capital.“This was more than a great bid; it was a statement,” said Johnston.“Deb Thompson and the Edmonton Elks showcased the resurgence of football in Edmonton and a vision worthy of the 115th Grey Cup in 2028.”Edmonton Elks President and CEO Chris Morris said the organization wanted to deliver a national celebration of Canadian football while strengthening the connection between the sport and local communities.“We want to create an unforgettable celebration of Canadian football that brings people together from across the country, showcases everything that makes Edmonton special, and strengthens the connection between our game and the communities it represents,” said Morris.Explore Edmonton CEO Traci Bednard said the announcement felt like winning the Grey Cup all over again.“Our city is home to passionate football fans, and we’re ready to show the rest of Canada how Edmonton celebrates this championship game,” said Bednard.The Grey Cup Festival will feature free, family-friendly activities alongside the championship game, with further details to be announced as planning progresses.The provincial government said hosting major sporting events forms part of its broader tourism strategy, which aims to increase annual visitor spending in Alberta to $25 billion by 2035.The 115th Grey Cup will be played at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2028.