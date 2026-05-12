Edmonton vehicle fraud suspects accused of damaging cars to force lower sale prices

The Edmonton Police Service is warning Albertans about a vehicle fraud scheme after six men were charged in an investigation involving the deliberate damage of vehicles during private sales in order to pressure owners into accepting thousands less than their asking prices.Police say the investigation began in October 2025 after officers executed a search warrant at a south Edmonton residence following multiple traffic complaints. Nine vehicles connected to the property were seized.According to investigators, officers later discovered the vehicles had been fraudulently purchased after speaking with previous owners. Police allege the suspects used distraction tactics to tamper with vehicles during sales meetings, then falsely claimed the vehicles had serious mechanical problems to intimidate sellers into lowering their prices.The six accused — Constantin Dumitru, 26, Tiberius Grigore, 34, Cosmin Mustata, 26, Remus Rafaila, 32, Orlando Turcan, 24, and Florin Constantin, 39 — face a combined 33 charges, including fraud over $5,000, mischief over $5,000 and uttering forged documents.Investigators allege the suspects typically arrived in groups of two or three men and distracted vehicle owners while another individual tampered with the vehicle. Police say the suspects would then claim to discover major issues such as blown head gaskets or oil leaking into coolant systems and aggressively pressure sellers to slash their prices..In some cases, police say arguments with sellers lasted up to two hours before victims agreed to sell the vehicles well below market value.Const. Shiva Shunmugam said the suspects often claimed to be siblings, including one who was supposedly desperate for transportation, in an effort to gain sympathy from sellers.“Often, when the buyers arrive, they are very animated,” Shunmugam said in a release. “They will try to send the seller into their home to get an item or distract the seller’s attention, during which they tamper with or damage the vehicle.”Police say the suspects would sometimes pretend to contact a mechanic, who would allegedly confirm costly repairs were needed in order to further pressure the seller.Investigators also allege some suspects attempted to force cash into sellers’ hands, asked to keep licence plates or drove away with plates before sellers could remove them.The EPS believes the group targeted sellers across multiple communities, including Edmonton, Calgary, Leduc, Sherwood Park and Thorsby, allegedly to avoid attracting attention.Police say none of the victims realized they had been defrauded until contacted by investigators. Officers also allege some of the vehicles were later registered using forged documents and altered odometer readings to facilitate additional crimes..Investigators have identified at least 13 complainants so far and say several suspects remain wanted on province-wide warrants.Police are urging anyone selling a used vehicle privately to meet buyers in public places with video surveillance, avoid meeting alone and be cautious of buyers claiming sudden serious mechanical issues with a vehicle that previously showed no signs of problems.The EPS also recommends sellers request photo identification from buyers, keep records of all communications and complete detailed bills of sale during transactions.