EDMONTON WATER BAN: Epcor issues mandatory ban on non-essential water

EPCOR is implementing a mandatory ban on non-essential water use due to a pump issue at E.L. Smith Water Treatment Plant in Edmonton. The ban includes Edmonton and area (Sherwood Park, St. Albert, Stony Plain, Spruce Grove, Leduc, Beaumont and Fort Saskatchewan.)"At this time, it is unknown when water service from E.L. Smith will be restored. There is no impact to quality of the drinking water," the company said in a Monday afternoon news release.Until the problem is fixed, customers may also experience lower water pressure, Epcor said in a news release Monday afternoon.Epcor says around 2 a.m. Monday, there was a failure in the pumping systems that move water from the plant into the water distribution system.The Rossdale water treatment plant remains operational but cannot adequately supply the entire service area with normal water consumption.Residential users are asked to conserve water these ways:Take short showers instead of baths; Turn off the tap while brushing your teeth or shaving; Delay laundry; Hand-wash small amounts of dinner dishes.