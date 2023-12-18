Edmonton woman arrested in stolen cars twice in a matter of hours

The Edmonton Police Service found themselves arresting the same woman twice within a matter of hours, each time in connection with separate stolen vehicle investigations.The sequence of events began on Friday, December 8, 2023, at 3:45 p.m., when Northeast Branch patrol officers responded to a call near 27 St. and 118 Ave. to assist EMS with a female at the location. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the woman in question was in possession of a stolen vehicle. She was arrested and taken into custody for the purpose of appearing before a Justice of the Peace to face charges related to the first stolen vehicle incident.After appearing before a Justice of the Peace, the woman was released without any conditions. However, her brief freedom was short-lived.The following day, on Saturday, at approximately 3:40 a.m., Northwest Branch patrol officers were dispatched to a parking lot in the area of 169 Ave. and 127 St. in response to a freshly stolen vehicle report. Upon arrival, officers observed a stolen Lexus IS250 being driven recklessly in the parking lot. After a brief pursuit, officers managed to apprehend the suspect, only to discover that it was the same individual they had arrested the day before in connection with another stolen vehicle.Raven Anne Patterson, 26, was once again taken into custody and lodged for the purpose of appearing before a Justice of the Peace. This time, however, Patterson was remanded into custody."This is just one example of the type of recidivism that our patrol members are dealing with on a regular basis; circumstances such as this drive a great deal of the calls that they respond to," said Northwest Branch Supt. Kellie Morgan.Patterson now faces a litany of charges, including possession of stolen property over $5,000 for the first stolen vehicle incident, as well as charges of theft of a motor vehicle, flight from a police officer, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle for the second stolen vehicle incident. Patterson is scheduled to appear in court on December 19, 2023, to address the charges stemming from these bizarre and troubling events.