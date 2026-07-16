Edmonton woman charged after alleged hate-motivated hit-and-run targeting Muslim victim

An Edmonton woman has been charged after police allege she intentionally struck a woman wearing a hijab with her vehicle following a confrontation that included racist and xenophobic remarks.The Edmonton Police Service says investigators believe the May 27 collision was motivated by hatred based on the victim's religious or cultural identity.Police allege the incident began at about 6:45 p.m. in a parking lot near 82 St. and 144 Ave., where the suspect confronted the victim over how her vehicle was parked.According to investigators, the suspect blocked the complainant's vehicle, preventing her from leaving the parking lot while making racist and xenophobic comments.Police say the confrontation escalated after the victim exited her vehicle.The suspect allegedly drove toward the woman, striking her with the front bumper before leaving the scene without exchanging information, providing assistance or reporting the collision to police.Investigators believe the victim was targeted because she wears a hijab.On July 9, 37-year-old Kelly Smith turned herself in to police.She has been charged with assault with a weapon and criminal hit and run.Smith was released on a promise to appear in court..The Edmonton Police Service Hate Crimes Unit is also recommending the court apply Section 718.2 of the Criminal Code during sentencing if Smith is convicted. The provision allows judges to impose a harsher sentence when an offence is found to have been motivated by bias, prejudice or hatred."The EPS takes hate-motivated incidents and crimes very seriously," said Sgt. Amanda Ross of the Edmonton Police Service Hate Crimes Unit."These events hurt not only the victim, but the vicarious trauma has an impact on entire communities."Ross said the incident created fear within Edmonton's Muslim community and police wanted to reassure residents that the case was thoroughly investigated as an alleged hate-motivated crime.