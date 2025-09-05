News

Edmonton woman charged with murder after house fire

Edmonton police investigate suspicious death after Montrose house fire
Edmonton police investigate suspicious death after Montrose house fire Courtesy EPS/yegwave
A 20-year-old Edmonton woman has been charged with second-degree murder and arson following a deadly house fire in the city’s Montrose neighbourhood.

Police say Edmonton Fire Rescue Services discovered 35-year-old Janvier Hull dead inside a home near 59 Street and 119 Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 31, around 5:40 p.m.

An autopsy completed Thursday by the Edmonton Medical Examiner’s Office determined Hull died from multiple stab wounds and ruled the death a homicide.

The Edmonton Police Service’s Homicide Section has arrested Ciana Hamelin in connection with the case.

