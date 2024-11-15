Edmonton woman dies after her car hits recliner on road

A 46-year-old woman who suffered critical injuries in a collision with a recliner on Yellowhead Tr. earlier this month has died, Edmonton police confirmed.The incident occurred on Wednesday, November 6, approximately 9 p.m., in the area of Yellowhead Tr. and Winterburn Rd. According to police, the collision began when a recliner fell out of the back of an older model dark-colored pickup truck traveling westbound. The truck then stopped on the south side of the road.Moments later, a Toyota Corolla, also traveling westbound, struck the recliner and came to a stop. A Chevy Avalanche following behind the Corolla collided with it. The driver of the pickup truck fled the scene after the crash.Emergency responders rushed to the scene. The 79-year-old male driver of the Avalanche was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The 46-year-old woman driving the Corolla was critically injured and airlifted to the hospital by STARS Air Ambulance. Despite receiving medical care, she passed away on Tuesday.The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Major Collision Investigations Section (MCIS) continues to investigate and is seeking information about the dark-colored pickup truck involved in the incident.“This tragedy highlights the devastating consequences of failing to secure a load properly,” said Acting Sgt. Jefry Knull with MCIS. “We are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, has dash camera footage, or knows the driver of the dark-colored truck to come forward.”Anyone with information is encouraged to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.