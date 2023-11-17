Edson RCMP arrest couple in stolen truck with numerous guns and drugs

In the early hours of Monday, vigilant community members played a crucial role in preventing a potential threat as they alerted the Edson RCMP to a suspicious truck parked in the town. A concerned caller suspected the presence of firearms in the vehicle.RCMP officers located the truck and its occupants — a man and a woman — leading to the discovery of a cache of weapons. The investigators uncovered multiple rifles, a handgun and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition in the vehicle. A subsequent inquiry revealed the truck had been reported stolen from Morinville, AB, just a day prior.In addition to the weapon arsenal, the male occupant was allegedly found in possession of illegal drugs believed to be amphetamines. Both suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Edson Detachment for further investigation.Caleb Telford Howson, 29, of Edmonton, faces a total of 25 charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of a controlled substance. Sierra Diamond Ray Casselman, 26, of Edmonton, is charged with 21 offences, including possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a prohibited firearm.Both accused individuals were held for a bail hearing. Caleb Telford Howson opted not to speak to bail and remains in custody, with his court appearance scheduled at the Alberta Court of Justice in Edson on November 21. Sierra Diamond Ray Casselman was released by the justice of the peace and is set to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Edson on December 5, 2023. Edson is 190 km west of Edmonton.