Freedom Convoy
Courtesy of CBC

Deputy Finance Minister Michael Sabia wanted to ‘keep the heat off the bank branches’ after accounts belonging to Freedom Convoy sympathizers were frozen, according to internal emails. His complaints went to the RCMP Commissioner and cabinet, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“You should know there have been threatening activities at certain bank branches,” Deputy Sabia wrote in a Feb. 18, 2022 email to Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. “This is causing the banks considerable concern for the safety of their employees. Indirectly, if we aren’t careful on this, they will pull back.”

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

guest854
guest854

Did the federal govt obtain a court order to freeze the accounts? We never saw anything to suggest that happened.

Report Add Reply
Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

The banisters are as corrupt as the commie government is! Use cash and use the banks as little as possible! The banks are all owned by the WEF and NWO criminals!

Report Add Reply
gordonpratt
gordonpratt

The banks ARE the criminals. They create money out of nothing and lend it at 25%. We need a debt jubilee where all debts are cancelled and thereafter charging interest on a loan should be a hanging offence.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.