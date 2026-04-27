Egg farmers call supply management a national security issue as quota fight intensifies

Canada’s egg industry is framing supply management as a matter of national security, urging senators to protect quota controls as essential to the country’s food sovereignty and domestic resilience.Blacklock's Reporter says in a submission to the Senate agriculture committee, the Egg Farmers of Canada argued that defending the long-standing quota system is “critical” to the national interest, linking food production directly to Canada’s security.“Food security is national security, and having a stable domestic food supply is in Canada’s national interest,” the group wrote.The organization is defending the three pillars of Canada’s supply management framework — production planning, import controls and producer pricing — which have governed the sector since the 1972 Farm Products Agencies Act.According to the submission, quotas help shield domestic food production from global disruptions and provide a reliable framework during crises, ensuring Canadians continue to have access to essential staples.The group said there are 1,295 quota-protected egg farmers across the country, arguing the system provides economic stability for rural communities while supporting growth in domestic egg production.The debate comes less than a year after Parliament passed legislation further entrenching protections for supply-managed sectors..Last June, MPs approved Bill C-202, introduced by the Yves-François Blanchet-led Bloc Québécois, which bars cabinet from making international trade commitments that would alter quotas for dairy, eggs or poultry without legislative change.Blanchet has argued it would be politically unthinkable for any government to weaken the system after Parliament voted to enshrine it in law.Still, the policy remains contentious.Free-trade advocates in the agricultural sector, including the Canadian Cattle Association and Grain Growers of Canada, have warned that locking supply management protections into law could undermine Canada’s ability to negotiate future trade deals.During committee hearings last year, Grain Growers executive director Kyle Larkin said the measure threatened access to key export markets, noting that more than 70% of Canadian grain is sold internationally.