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Egg farmers call supply management a national security issue as quota fight intensifies

Chickens
ChickensPhoto by Derek Fildebrandt, Western Standard
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Cdnpoli
Canadian Cattle Association
Supply Management
Grain Growers Of Canada
Yves-François Blanchet
Egg Farmers of Canada

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