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EI claims surge 400% in tariff-hit Canadian communities as 87,000 jobs face risk

Mark Carney vs Donald Trump
Mark Carney vs Donald TrumpImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Bank Of Canada
Cdnpoli
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Tariffs
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