Eight charged in alleged commercial driver exam bribery scheme in Ontario

TORONTO — Eight people are facing charges following an investigation into alleged bribery connected to commercial driver examinations in Kingston and the Greater Toronto Area, police say.Ontario Provincial Police launched the investigation in January 2024 at the request of the Ministry of Transportation after identifying suspected irregularities in the testing process for commercial Class A driver’s licences.According to police, investigators with the OPP’s Serious Fraud Office determined that bribes were allegedly arranged in exchange for “favourable consideration” during certain applicants’ road examinations.The eight accused are from Kingston, Brampton, Oshawa, Georgetown, North York and Caledon, and collectively face 24 charges.The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.