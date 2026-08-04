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Eighteen-year-old dead after Midland shooting

OPP investigating homicide at King Street apartment complex; incident deemed isolated
Police are investigating the Midland shooting as a homicide
Police are investigating the Midland shooting as a homicideCBC
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Toronto
Shooting
Public Safety
Homicide
Olivia Chow
Toronto Police
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Western Standard
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