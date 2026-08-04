Eighteen-year-old dead after Midland shooting

TORONTO — An 18-year-old man from Etobicoke has died following a shooting at an apartment complex in Midland, Ontario, that police are investigating as a homicide.Ontario Provincial Police officers from the Southern Georgian Bay detachment responded to reports of gunshots on King Street shortly after 8 p.m. on Friday, July 31. Upon arrival, they found Tryce James suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.Investigators say the incident appears isolated, with no signs of a broader threat to the community. Residents can expect an increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues.No arrests have been announced. The Southern Georgian Bay OPP Crime Unit is leading the probe under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance from specialized units including the Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit, and Forensic Identification Services.