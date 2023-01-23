Ekos Research Founder Frank Graves, a known Liberal pollster, said Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre needs to receive help.
Ekos Research Founder Frank Graves, a known Liberal pollster, said Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre needs to receive help.
“PP, you’re getting incredibly boring,” said Graves in a since-deleted Sunday tweet.
“NO ONE wants to see your doughy face spewing this crap.”
Graves was referring to Poilievre saying on Saturday Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is being desperate to justify his disapproval rating.
“You know how I know?” he said.
“Because when you get desperate, you divide and distract.”
Justin—you are getting desperate again.Here’s how I can tell.Sign here to replace him: https://t.co/dOxyj0gClT pic.twitter.com/bkYs4HAMS6— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) January 21, 2023
Graves said Poilievre has “zero chances of being PM.” He added this is not what he thought one year ago.
The Conservatives would form a minority government if an election took place now, according to January 1 projections by 338Canada.
The projections said the Conservatives would win 141 seats, an increase from 119 in 2021. They said the Liberals would gather just 139 seats, a decrease from 160.
The projections went on to say the Bloc Quebecois and NDP would tie for third place, receiving 28 seats each.
Graves called the Conservative leader “officially toast.”
“Franky never been wrong,” he said.
Jenni Byrne and Associates CEO Jenni Byrne said Graves has been wrong before.
“Less than 5 months before CPC won a majority: Frank Graves (@VoiceOfFranky) @acoyne ‘If CPC get a majority I will turn in my pollster card,’” said Byrne.
Graves said he would take up an activity such as bungee jumping or skydiving.
In fact “Franky” has been wrong b4…Less than 5 months before CPC won a majority:Frank Graves (@VoiceOfFranky)@acoyne If CPC get a majority I will turn in my pollster card . maybe take up something easy like bungee or skydiving . u heard it here 1stTue Dec 07 03:12:04 pic.twitter.com/8LPNFZ5esx— Jenni Byrne (@Jenni_Byrne) January 22, 2023
Canada Proud mocked Graves for saying Poilievre would lose.
“Oh look, another ‘late night’ tweet from a pollster Canada’s media positions as serious and impartial,” said Canada Proud.
Oh look, another “late night” tweet from a pollster Canada’s media positions as serious and impartial. pic.twitter.com/ejGN19aPxZ— Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) January 22, 2023
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(9) comments
Trudeau's CBC is having a meltdown 😫
Graves is a POS . . . anyone who thinks the Clown Show called the Lieberal Party is doing a good job is a liar & a fool. Graves thinks Justin Turdope, easily the Worst PM in Canadian HIstory is doing a great job? The man is as delusional as Justin . . .
He knows they're going to cheat?
Not much talent required obviously for the position this bobblehead holds. Only requirement needed is to voice his boss Trudope's talking points. How many $millions of ours, go this clowns way for being that willing servant?
He's probably still a little sore about Charest losing...
just another libtard flapping his gums. Alberta needs to purge itself of the cesspool that is Canada.
Drunk tweeting not advised. Also, have seen a whole lot of "famous last words" tweets lately from people and their love for experimental injections - predictions also not advised.
I am guessing a lobotomy is mandatory for these cult members
More lib idiocy
