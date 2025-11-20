News

ELBOWS DOWN: Ontario quietly hires $1-million-a-month U.S. trade lawyers while Ford praises PM’s negotiating skills

Ontario Premier Doug Ford
Ontario Premier Doug FordScreenshot
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Doug Ford
Ontpoli
Melanie Joly
Council Of The Federation
Department Of Foreign Affairs
Tariffs
Trade War
mark Crney
Hogan Lovells U.S. LLP
Checkmate Government Relations LLC
Signal Group Consulting LLC

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news