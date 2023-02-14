Calgary airport

Passenger traffic was down 97% in April, 95% in May, and 90% in June at the Calgary International Airport, which is calling for relief from the federal government.

The Democracy Fund (TDF) said a Crown attorney has dropped charges against Calgary resident Alec Bialski, 76, who was arrested and charged for not wearing a mask on a WestJet flight in June. 

The charges were dropped earlier this month after Williamson Law lawyer Sean Mihalcheon filed a Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms motion with the Provincial Court of Alberta, according to a Monday press release. 

notjt
notjt

Pretty shabby Calgary Police? Shame on you for denying this elderly man, who had recent hip transplants, a wheelchair to take him to "airport jail". Sounds like someone was on an ego trip and a power trip.

