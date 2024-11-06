Elderly Calgary volunteer sponsor charged with sex assault of newcomer

An 83-year-old volunteer sponsor in Calgary faces three charges of sexual assault after allegedly exploiting his role to assault a member of a newcomer family he was assigned to assist. The incidents reportedly took place between December 2023 and June 2024.On October 12, an adult came forward to Calgary Police, reporting multiple instances of sexual assault linked to a volunteer sponsor who had been supporting their immigration process. Following an investigation, Calgary police allege that Robert Edward Choquette, of Calgary, sexually assaulted the victim on three separate occasions, exploiting his authority and the victim’s vulnerable immigration status.Insp. Keith Hurley of the Calgary Police Service commended the victim's courage in coming forward and acknowledged the unique challenges faced by victims in immigration sponsorship situations. “We understand the immense bravery required for a sexual assault victim to come forward,” Hurley said. “In this situation, we also acknowledge the added fear regarding the potential impact on their immigration status. We want to reassure everyone that reporting a crime will not affect your immigration status.”Choquette is set to appear in court on Thursday.The Calgary Police Service urges anyone who believes they may have been a victim of sexual assault, no matter how long ago the incident occurred, to reach out to authorities. Sexual offences in Canada have no statute of limitations, meaning victims can report at any time. Anyone with additional information about this case is encouraged to contact Calgary Police at 403-266-1234, or to submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.