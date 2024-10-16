Elderly Edmonton man killed after being struck by electric dirt bike on pathway

A 25-year-old Edmonton man has been charged in connection with the death of a 68-year-old man following a collision on the Dudley B. Menzies Bridge this past weekend.The incident occurred on Friday, around 9:15 p.m. when police were called to the walking path beneath the LRT bridge near the High Level Bridge. First responders found the injured man, who was transported to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries shortly after.Following an autopsy completed on Tuesday, the Edmonton Medical Examiner determined that the victim died from blunt force injuries. While the manner of death was ruled accidental, further investigation revealed that the man was struck by a Talaria Sting MX4 electric dirt bike, allegedly operated by 25-year-old Johnathan Clarke. Clarke allegedly fled the scene without offering help or contacting emergency services.Clarke was arrested on Sunday and has been charged with dangerous driving causing death, criminal negligence causing death, and failing to stop after an accident resulting in death.