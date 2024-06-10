Elderly woman, 93, pushed into path of moving bus in Penticton

The RCMP is seeking the public’s help in identifying any witnesses to an assault against a 93-year-old woman as she disembarked from a Penticton transit bus.Last Wednesday, just after 11 a.m., RCMP were called to an incident in the vicinity of Calgary Ave. and Main St., about the assault of a 93-year-old woman. "Reportedly, she was forcefully pushed into the path of a moving bus as it commenced its departure from the bus stop by a female who was passing by with a cart full of belongings draped by white blanket," said an RCMP press release on Monday."Witnesses to the event stepped in to help the elderly victim, however were unable to detain the suspect female prior to police arriving on scene. This is a very concerning incident that could have led to fatal results given the elderly woman’s age and physical capabilities," said Cost. Kelly Brett. "We are thankful that the bus driver was cognisant that something had occurred and was able to stop the bus prior to anything serious happening."The 93-year-old sustained minor injuries and is now resting at home.The Penticton RCMP would like to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to obtain further information."If you or anyone you may know was witness to this event or has dash cam video, please contact the Penticton RCMP and speak to Cst. Gary Sande at 250-492-4300."