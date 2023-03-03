Election Election

(source: CBC)

 By Derek Fildebrandt

Federal campaign monitors “were seeing implications that foreign interference could be occurring” in the 2021 election but kept suspicions to themselves, the House affairs committee was told yesterday. MPs expressed astonishment that no one was told, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“We determined a threshold – and this is not a bright line, this is a value judgment on the part of the panel – had not been met,” testified Rob Stewart, a deputy trade minister who served as an election monitor. “That, as it happened, means we did not define a threshold since it was not meant. But we were seeing indications that foreign interference could be occurring.”

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(2) comments

Free Canada
Free Canada

Look at the Allan report from Alberta in 2022. Over 1 billion of Foreign money uncovered to attack the Canadian Energy business. And this is just what they found. If Foreign sources would interfere in our Energy business they would also interfere in Elections. I believe the NDP in Alberta is financially supported from Foreign sources. NDP is totally corrupted by the anti-energy movement.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Nothing works in Canada anymore. The threshold for EA was met by bouncy castle families peacefully protesting... but the threshold for federal election tampering, which seems to be up to the beholder, was not.

So, we live in a free and open socieity.... NO WE DO NOT. Protest or support protests that are peaceful..... pow we will find you, and no bank account for you. But appear to tamper with an election.... ummmmm well, free country so we wont watch what you are up to.

Report Add Reply

