Elections Alberta announces three new recall petitions, including second NDP MLA

Three new recall petitions were issued by Elections Alberta on Tuesday, including one against NDP MLA Peggy Wright and two more UCP MLAs. Wright, the MLA for Edmonton-Beverly-Clareview, joins MLA Amanda Chapman as the only NDP members facing a recall petition. The petition against Wright was submitted by James Boyd, a resident of the Edmonton-Beverly-Clareview riding. ."When schools and community services faced the loss of education and childcare spaces, she refused to intervene," wrote Boyd in the recall petition application."She misrepresented provincial directives on inappropriate school library materials and publicly supported keeping explicit sexual content accessible to minors.""In the applicant's opinion, any lawmaker who distorts such matters or facilitates the exposure of children to sexualized material is unfit for public office and subject to immediate recall.".Wright, who has serving her first term as an MLA after being elected in the 2023 provincial election, has defended her decisions."As a former teacher, I understand what it takes to ensure parents and students get what they need from properly-funded public education," Wright wrote in a statement.Before serving in government, Wright was an assistant principal, curriculum coordinator, teacher, and music specialist in the Edmonton Public School District.Boyd's petition will need 8,917 verified signatures to trigger a recall election. .Cypress-Medicine Hat MLA Justin Wright, who also serves as the Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Health (South), is now facing a recall petition organized by riding resident Holly Turnbull. "He remained silent on eastern slopes coal mining, despite significant risks to water and agriculture," Turnbull wrote in the recall application. "He supported use of the notwithstanding clause to remove Charter rights from Albertans without consultation.""He shared a story in the Legislature later contradicted by RCMP information and did not clarify it, while ignoring widespread opposition to a provincial police force.".Justin Wright defended his support for coal mining, saying his position was developed with stakeholder input, which he believes reflects a commitment to responsive representation."The Cypress County letter I referenced was tabled in the Legislature to provide a factual basis for my comments, ensuring accurate conveyance of constituent correspondence as part of my legislative duties," added Justin Wright in a statement.Turnbull will need 13,150 verified signatures to initiate a recall election..A petition against Ron Wiebe, the MLA for Grande Prairie-Wapiti and Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Health (North), was the third recall petition announced by Elections Alberta on Tuesday. Deborah Harris, a resident of Wiebe's riding, cited his support for Bill 2 as a reason for recall. "He supported passing all three readings in one day, limiting debate and preventing meaningful consultation with constituents," wrote Harris in the application. "He endorsed an unnecessary and extreme override of constitutional rights that directly harms workers and undermines public trust.".Wiebe acknowledged the political diversity that exists in the Grande Prairie-Wapiti riding when responding to Harris's recall petition application. "I was elected in 2023 with a strong mandate on a UCP platform, and I recognize that nearly 25% of voters support other parties," wrote Wiebe in a statement. "That's democracy, and I respect the opportunity for people to disagree. I also respect the recall process and welcome the opportunity to defend my record as your MLA."Harris needs 11,921 verified signatures to force a recall election. The three new petitions issued on Tuesday bring the total number of active recall petitions to 26, including 24 UCP caucus members and two NDP MLAs.