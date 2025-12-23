News

Elections Alberta announces three new recall petitions, including second NDP MLA

NDP MLA Peggy Wright and two UCP MLAs had recall petitions issued against them on Tuesday.
Alberta NDP MLAs Peggy Wright (Edmonton-Beverly-Clareview) and David Shepherd (Edmonton-City Centre) joined leaders and frontline professionals from the healthcare workforce to oppose Premier Danielle Smith's healthcare proposals.
Alberta NDP MLAs Peggy Wright (Edmonton-Beverly-Clareview) and David Shepherd (Edmonton-City Centre) joined leaders and frontline professionals from the healthcare workforce to oppose Premier Danielle Smith's healthcare proposals. Courtesy Rachel Notley/YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Elections Alberta
Ron Wiebe
Justin Wright
Peggy Wright
MLA Recalls

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news