Elections Alberta (EA) is clarifying the rules around voting ahead of May 29’s provincial election amid widespread confusion on social media.
A misleading post on March 28 caused confusion among voters as to whether they required identification two months ahead of the crucial election.
“Did you know ID is now a mandatory requirement in order to vote in the Provincial General Election? That means you'll need to provide ID with your name & current physical address before you'll be handed your ballot,” wrote EA.
The post prompted voters to air their concerns, with one querying whether their 88-year-old relative would still be required to bring identification.
Did you know ID is now a mandatory requirement in order to vote in the Provincial General Election? 📣 That means you'll need to provide ID with your name & current physical address before you'll be handed your ballot.Find a full list of accepted ID: https://t.co/n6F0djrTENpic.twitter.com/XXTufgchhX
The misinformation also affected radio commercials and pamphlets provided to Albertans.
While voters will need to prove their address, identification is not the only method to do so. According to EA, voters without ID can have another elector vouch for them, providing the latter has identification.
“We’ve heard some feedback online about our Register to Vote campaign, and that tells us the information was not as clear to some electors as we’d intended,” said EA.
“The bottom line is we want all Albertans to vote. The intent of the campaign is to help prepare voters in advance of the election, and we have revised the messaging in our online ads, we are working to pause the radio ads, and have changed the language on our website in response to requests for clarification.”
For more information on the requirements to vote, click here.
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
