Elections Alberta recognizes Lund's intention to apply for petition and confirms $500 fee

Elections Alberta recognized Corb Lund's notice of intent to apply for a citizen-initiative petition, marking another step in his effort to relaunch a petition against coal mining in the Rocky Mountains.
Alberta country music singer Corb Lund’ approved by Elections Alberta.
