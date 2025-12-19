Elections Alberta recognizes Lund's intention to apply for petition and confirms $500 fee

Elections Alberta acknowledged Corb Lund's notice of intent to apply for a petition for a legislative proposal opposing new coal-mining projects in the Rocky Mountains, and confirmed on Friday that it qualifies for the $500 application fee, not the newly instituted $25,000 fee. Lund's petition would read, "The Government of Alberta shall prohibit by law any and all new coal mining activities, including new approvals, within the Eastern Slopes of the Rocky Mountains." The election office received Lund's notice of intent on Wednesday and released a notice of recognition of it on Friday. .This is Lund's second attempt to start a petition on the matter; after his first application was dismissed because no official petition was issued before the Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, Bill 14, came into force on Dec. 11, forcing him to reapply.There were questions about whether Lund would be required to pay the $500 application fee, as was the case before Bill 14, or would be forced to pay the newly imposed $25,000 fee.Elections Alberta confirmed on Friday that Lund's reapplication will qualify for the $500 fee, and that the $500 he paid when submitting his first application will retroactively count toward his new one, since it addresses the same subject and a notice of intent was submitted before Jan. 11, 2026..Lund posted on X on Thursday, calling on Albertans to sign up to canvass for his petition."Hey Alberta. Expect approval soon on our petition to stop coal mining in our Rockies, source of our drinking water," wrote Lund."We're gonna need TONS of canvassers. Go to CoalPetition.ca give us your email and tell 50 friends. When approved we'll give you info on how to help.".The next step for Lund will be to apply to the Chief Electoral Officer before Jan 18, 2026, for a petition to be issued. The Chief Electoral Officer will then have 7 days to review the application and determine if it meets the requirements for a petition to be issued.Lund's petition will need 177,732 verified signatures from Alberta citizens, 10% of the total number of votes cast in the previous provincial election, inorder to be sucessful. If a legislative petition is successful, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly will then place it before the Legislative Assembly.The Government will have it referred to a committee that will conduct a review and either table a report recommending that a legislation on the matter be introduced by the Government or calling for the Chief Electoral Officer to hold an initiative vote among Albertans.