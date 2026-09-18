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Elections Alberta says 313 referendum ballot packages sent without ballots

A model setup by Elections Alberta of what Alberta referendum voting stations will look like in October.
A model setup by Elections Alberta of what Alberta referendum voting stations will look like in October. WS: Will Vasseur
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