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Elections Alberta says six recall petitions targeting UCP MLAs fail to reach signature threshold

Six recall petitions all targeting UCP MLAs have failed after none collected enough signatures to trigger a recall vote, while a separate petition against an NDP MLA was withdrawn before verification could be completed.
Six recall petitions all targeting UCP MLAs have failed after none collected enough signatures to trigger a recall vote, while a separate petition against an NDP MLA was withdrawn before verification could be completed.WS Canva
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Abpoli
Nate Glubish
Danielle Smith
Adriana Lagrange
Abpol
Rebecca Schultz
Elections Alberta
Peter Singh
Tanya Fir
Recall Act
Amanda Chapman
recall campaign alberta
Chief Electoral Officer Gordon McClure
recall petitions
recall Alberta

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