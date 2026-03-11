Elections Alberta warns about harassment and misinformation in recall petition campaigns

Elections Alberta says harassment of petition canvassers and widespread misinformation about the province’s recall and citizen initiative processes have increased in recent weeks, prompting officials to issue a public warning about campaign conduct and electoral rules.The agency said it has received harassment complaints from nearly every recall and citizen initiative petition campaign since the first such petition was approved on June 30, 2025. Officials say the volume of complaints and increasingly heated rhetoric both online and in person led the office to clarify the rules governing canvassers and the petition process.According to Elections Alberta, canvassers are registered representatives of petition proponents and applicants only and do not represent the agency itself. Officials said canvassers are prohibited from claiming any affiliation with Elections Alberta in advertising, signage or verbal statements.The office said petition campaigns are informed of their responsibilities at the start of each campaign and are notified if complaints suggest their conduct may not comply with the rules. Requirements for canvassers are outlined in the Recall Act and the Citizen Initiative Act, along with supporting regulations and a canvasser code of conduct issued by the province’s chief electoral officer.Elections Alberta also said it cannot intervene in cases where canvassers face harassment or threats, noting those incidents must be reported to local police. .The legislation governing petitions does not include penalties related to harassment because petition drives are not considered elections, votes or referendums under provincial law.Officials urged Albertans to remain civil when engaging with canvassers or discussing campaigns online.“To be very clear, Elections Alberta does not condone these behaviours in any way,” the agency said, adding that harassment complaints have come from campaigns representing different political viewpoints.The agency also addressed misinformation circulating about petition verification and election oversight.Elections Alberta said it independently administers provincial electoral processes and ensures compliance with legislation passed by the Legislative Assembly of Alberta. Officials stressed the office does not endorse or participate in petition campaigns and staff do not attend canvassing events for or against any initiative.The agency also said there have been no reports or evidence of fraud in any petition verification process to date..Under the current system, officials review every signature submitted on petition sheets and verify information by contacting a statistically valid sample of voters who signed them.Elections Alberta added that property owners, landlords, businesses and organizations are not required to allow petition canvassers onto their premises unless permission is granted. Campaign organizers must obtain approval from property managers or owners before conducting canvassing activities at those locations.The office encouraged Albertans seeking accurate information about petition campaigns and election procedures to consult its official website and social media channels rather than relying on misinformation circulating online.