News

Elections Canada admits losing hundreds of ballots

Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault
Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane PerraultCourtesy Elections Canada
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Elections Canada
Michael Kram
Christine Normandin
Tako Van Popta
Stéphane Perrault

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news